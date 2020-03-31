New Dates announced for the 2020 Tennessee Valley Corridor National Summit

The Tennessee Valley Corridor (TVC) has announced new dates for its 2020 National Summit celebrating 25 years of innovation in transforming the region. The Summit will now be held July 15-16, 2020 at Milligan College in Johnson City, Tenn. As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to impact daily life, organizers felt this postponement would help ensure the safety and well-being of the hundreds of participants and attendees from across the Tennessee Valley.

The TVC’s annual National Summit is a two-day event designed to share information and advance collaboration between our region’s federal, educational, community and business leaders. The 2020 Summit also celebrates the founding of the TVC in 1995 with the theme: Twenty-five years of innovation transforming a region.

Summit Sessions will showcase the collaborative spirit of our host region, the Appalachian Highlands and provide key updates and discussions from across the Corridor on America’s national security, energy and environment, education and workforce, and science and space exploration.

Major Sponsors for the important event already include: East Tennessee State University, Eastman, Protection Strategies, Inc., Dynetics, Tri-Cities Airport, Morning Pointe, BWX Technologies, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, the UT Institute for Public Service, The Business Journal of Tri-Cities TN/VA, City of Johnson City, SunTrust Bank, Boston Government Services, Strata-G Solutions, Energy Solutions, and Tennessee Strategies.

Representing twelve congressional districts working together across the Tennessee Valley region in Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Alabama, the award-winning TVC regional economic development group has supported federal science and technology missions in the Corridor for more than two decades.

Over the past 25 years, the TVC has worked to advance important federal missions and expand federal investments in the Corridor to create more private sector job opportunities across the region. Today, federal investment in the region tops $75 billion annually and directly employs more than 150,000 people across 82 different federal agencies in the Corridor.

The Corridor is supported by its Leadership Council, whose members include Consolidated Nuclear Security, TVA, University of Tennessee, Teledyne Brown, NASA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Seven States Power Corporation, Oak Ridge Associated Universities, Tennessee Tech University, UniTech Services Group, and UCOR.

For more information about the Tennessee Valley Corridor and the National Summit and to learn how to sponsor the event, visit www.TennValleyCorridor.org, or email TVC Executive Director Darrell Akins, at dakins@akinsps.