Kingsport: Born of industry

By Scott Robertson

“Things do not just happen. No territory ordinarily grows of its own right in these days when all communities are striving for growth. A vast amount of effort must be made; great expenditures must be entailed. To build up a local industry a start is usually made from the zero lines.” – O.K. Morgan, construction engineer, Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio Railway

In the beginning, there were the rocks and the trees, the people and the railroad. All were critical to the birth and growth of Kingsport.

The rocks and trees gave the raw material necessary for industry. Their rich chemistry yielded compounds sought by the construction, chemical and paper industries, the very industries that form the basis of the city’s economy today, 100 years after the city’s founding.

The people were the engine that drove production. Inoculated against organized labor by the region’s relative isolation and possessed of a strong work ethic, they were ready to be the backbone of a quick-growing economy.

The railroad was the delivery method, bringing wood and stone from the mountains of southwest Virginia, western North Carolina and Tennessee – then carrying manufactured products to markets around the country.

The railroad, however, was more than that just a medium of transport. Its executives provided the vision to build a city on the foundation of industry.

George L. Carter, John B. Dennis and J. Fred Johnson all played key roles in the founding of Kingsport. On August 17, 1905, the Johnson City Comet newspaper published a story that the Unaka Corporation, a Carter holding, planned “to boom a town at Kingsport.” In addition to Unaka, Carter also owned the South and Western Railway Co., and had long planned to strike a rail line through southern Appalachia, which had been isolated by other railways’ decisions to build circuitous lines around southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee to the north or south.

Just as that notice appeared in The Comet, however, Carter found himself involved in costly court battles. He was forced to travel to New York to seek funding from outside financiers. A group including Dennis, Thomas Fortune Ryan and James Blair traveled to northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia to explore the region by horseback and determine for themselves if a rail line were a potentially viable venture. On March 7, 1908, the South and Western Railway was rechartered as the Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio Railway. Carter would remain associated with the railway until 1911, when he would resign as chief executive to be replaced by Mark Potter.

The CC&O’s financial interests were, according to a history of the line’s role in the formation of Kingsport written by CC&O Vice President Edward Bailly, “principally directed by the then-well-known and leading private banking firm of Blair and Co., and the partner in that firm who was in charge of the matter was John B. Dennis, who was without doubt the leading spirit in the development of the present City of Kingsport, and who afterwards became President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio Railway.”

It was Dennis, according to Bailly, who foresaw the possibility of not just a town, but an industrial city at Kingsport. Dennis and his partners formed other corporations to capitalize on that potential. Some of those corporations were owned by the CC&O, others by the individuals who comprised the ownership of the CC&O, but under separate charter.

The Holston Corporation owned industrial sites. It in turn was owned by the railway. Kingsport Farms, the Kingsport Improvement Co., and the Kingsport Corporation were owned by the railway’s interested parties.

Under Carter, the railway had hired chemist and geologist Charles Catlett to investigate the potential output of raw materials in the Kingsport area. Catlett filed positive reports on the possibilities for cement, brick, tannic acid and wood pulp.

With Catlett’s reports in hand, the railway then authorized many more specific studies and began to plan a city with several industrial plants, each complementary to the others, and all with external customers who would need the railway to ship product from Kingsport to their locations.

C.K. Morgan, a construction engineer for CC&O recalled the meticulous research and reporting methodology employed by the railway’s agents and the recruiting effort their discoveries drove. “The resources of the Clinchfield were virtually card indexed by engineers, geologists, chemists and experts of all lines, working at the behest and under the direction of the industrial department of the railroad. With data in hand, then began the dissemination of this information and quest for prospects that might be interested and available. Some were interested in mining coal, ores, kaolin, and feldspar; others in the manufacture of timber, brick, cement, tile, etc.”

Of all Catlett’s reports, the cement and brick report of August, 1909 showed the most immediate promise, and samples were sent from the area around the Long Island on the Holston River to laboratories in Pittsburgh. The labs confirmed that, “both from practical and theoretical evidence, the raw materials at Kingsport are well suited for making Portland Cement of the best grade.”

The effort to bring a cement company to Kingsport met with success despite the fact that there was no actual city yet. The quality of the raw materials convinced John Miller of the Dexter Portland Cement Co., of Nazareth, Pa., to build a plant in Kingsport in 1910, with the railroad providing shipments of coal to power the plant at 50 cents per ton. By 1915 the plant was producing 5,000 barrels a day and in 1917 Miller purchased an additional 35 acres from the railroad near Gate City.

Catlett himself had brought two Georgia-based investors to the railway in 1910 with the idea of building a brick manufacturing plant. A contract between Holston Corporation and those two men, identified in court papers as J. Whitaker of Atlanta and F. Mahan of Rome was signed and the Kingsport Brick Corporation was formed, mainly owned by officials and representatives of the CC&O. The plant would begin operating eight kilns, but quickly double its capacity to manufacture 100,000 bricks per day.

Kingsport was just a village, but it was already showing the kind of success that would attract the other industries Dennis had envisioned.

In 1915, the railway’s industrial recruitment efforts brought Robert T. Grant to the table to make use of the wood so easily accessible to a Kingsport site. A 20-acre site north of the brick and cement plants was made available through the railway’s subsidiaries for the purpose of building a tannic extraction plant. The Kingsport Extraction Corporation was born, quickly followed by the Kingsport Tannery, Inc., which had the same officers. Those firms would eventually become the Slip-Not Belting Corp.

Around the same time, the owners of the Columbia Paper Mill in Bristol decided to expand their operations in the area. Being familiar with the raw material supply in the region, they entered into an agreement with the railway that led to the 1916 creation of the Kingsport Pulp Corporation. Its plant started out with an output of around 40 tons of pulp per day.

The Mead Paper Co., of Dayton, Ohio, was an early partner in Kingsport Pulp. A 1913 letter about Catlett’s timber report sent from J. Fred Johnson, who was still involved in optioning land for the railway, to L.H. Phetteplace of Erwin said, “I think the plans now under consideration by Mr. Mead, in whose interest Mr. Allen is visiting our line, contemplate a very much larger installation than was thought of at the time Mr. Catlett and Mr. Embree had the proposition under consideration.”

Indeed, Mead was interested in more, buying out its partners in the pulp operation in 1920. The Kingsport mill produced only soda pulp until 1923. At that time, Mead built a full paper mill adjacent to the pulp mill. Mead eliminated its cost of having pulp shipped from the city, while the railway replaced its pulp shipments out of Kingsport with paper shipments.

Not all potential industries panned out, of course. A March 1917 article in a Washington, D.C. journal states that Decamp Glass Casket Co., with a capital stock of $1 million, planned to locate a plant in Kingsport, offering employment to nearly 500 people. By Feb. 19, 1918, Decamp Glass Casket was defending itself in front of the Tennessee Supreme Court.

But for the most part, Dennis’ vision of an industrial city came together nicely. Alongside all the industrial development, the people who manned the plants needed essential services. In 1915, Dennis tabbed Johnson, a brother-in-law of George Carter, to run point in building the city itself.

Johnson, who had originally come to the railway when Blair & Co bought the commissaries he had operated along the line, did so under the auspices of the Kingsport Improvement Corp. Perhaps the most accurate explanation of Johnson’s role for the next 30 years in Kingsport, if not the most pleasing to the ear, is “one-man chamber of commerce,” a title given Johnson posthumously by historian Margaret Ripley Wolfe in her seminal work, “Kingsport Tennessee: A Planned American City.”

Johnson fostered what he referred to as the Kingsport Spirit. He maintained that Kingsport had a unique opportunity to be something more than just another American town. He defined that spirit as “a willingness to submerge selfish interests beneath the individual effort to assure the greater good for the greater number.” He would encourage other businessmen to take up that philosophy in their dealings in the city, and discourage those who chose not to abide by it. There is one anecdote, perhaps apocryphal, for we could not find confirmation, that Johnson turned down a Christmas dinner invitation from the owners of a business that planned to build housing for their employees, but without running water.

Dennis also hired Dr. John Nolen of Cambridge, Mass., to plan the layout of the city. Nolen’s charge was to create a blueprint for a city of up to 50,000 people. A street grid and general zoning grid were required of Nolen, and as time went on, he and Johnson would work together, although not always in perfect harmony, to create a model city.

One key to the development of the city was the inclusion of open spaces for not just industry and service businesses, but also for civic buildings that would later prove necessary such as schools, churches and a hospital. The first hospital would not be built until 1935, but it went precisely where Nolen had envisioned it 20 years prior.

Dennis also wanted residential areas to be built on higher ground, both to provide for “a more attractive outlook” but also to provide for better drainage. Utilities including water, sewer and electricity were part of the plan. Originally power had been supplied to the town by the same plant used to power the cement plant. However in 1917 Kingsport Utilities, Inc. was formed by railroad-interested parties to create its own plant. Kingsport Utilities operated that plant until American Gas and Electric was recruited to take possession of it and run it under the auspices of Appalachian Electric Power.

The first draft of the charter for the city itself was written by CC&O general counsel Hugh Morison in cooperation with assistance from H. Ray Dennis. The document that would eventually be sent to the state for approval was prepared by Morison and F.M. Kelly. Dennis, Johnson and Nolen vetted it. It was then sent to the Bureau of Municipal Research at the Rockefeller Foundation in New York for further advice. Among the ideas included was the council-manager form of city government. Kingsport would become the first city in Tennessee to adopt that form of governance.

Finally, the proposed charter was submitted to the Tennessee General Assembly, where it would become Senate Bill No. 450, and be passed on Feb. 28, 1917. Governor Tom C. Rye

signed it on March 2, 1917.

Before we leave the discussion of Kingsport’s origins as an industry-based city to examine more recent developments, one other industrial recruitment should be acknowledged. The first company to invest in a Kingsport plant after the end of World War I was Eastman Kodak Co. The company purchased 50 acres from the Holston Corporation for a wood distillation plant with the goal of producing methanol, or wood alcohol for use in the manufacture of camera film.

The newly formed Tennessee Eastman Corp. (later Tennessee Eastman Co.) acquired 40,000 acres of timber land in Tennessee and three neighboring states and began to produce not only methanol, but wood oil, charcoal and acetic acid. Today, Eastman Chemical Co., is the single largest employer in Kingsport.