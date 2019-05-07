Johnson City backs Crown Labs expansion plan

Jeff Bedard, Crown Laboratories president and CEO

The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously Thursday night to sign a letter of support to authorize a $450,000 grant to Crown Laboratories to help the company expand its Johnson City operations. Crown says it will create more than 200 new jobs, more than doubling its Johnson City workforce, and will invest around $27 million in the project.

In addition the city would provide a property tax abatement of up to 100 percent for ten years following completion of the expansion. Crown is also in talks with the state of Tennessee regarding possible incentives.

Crown has made headlines in the last year with several high-profile brand acquisitions, most recently the Keri Lotion line. The products acquired by Crown are made at locations across the country. The company says it would like to consolidate manufacturing operations in Johnson City. It is also looking into expanding its corporate headquarters to a larger space in the city.

The letter provided by the commission Thursday is not a final agreement, only a letter of support. The final contract will need to be voted on by the commission when it is agreed on by all parties.