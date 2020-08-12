HMG Clinical Research participating in late-stage trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine

HMG Clinical Research hasannounced plans to participate as study sites for, and begin enrolling participants into, the Phase 2/3 global study sponsored by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE of an investigational vaccine, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the current global pandemic. Holston Medical Group study site is one of more than 120 clinical investigational sites around the world that will collectively enroll up to 30,000 participants.

“We are excited to be working on this clinical trial at both our Bristol, TN and Kingsport, TN sites,” says Dr. David Morin, Director of Research at HMG. “Clinical research plays a vital role in our ability to move forward past these unprecedented times and our goal is to find a safe and effective vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19.”

About the Phase 2/3 Study

The Phase 2/3 study is an event driven trial that will continue enrollment on a rolling basis, enroll up to 30,000 participants at more than 120 clinical investigational sites around the world, in non-pregnant adults 18-85 years old.

The Phase 2/3 trial is designed as a 1:1 investigational vaccine candidate to placebo, randomized, observer-blinded study to obtain safety, immune response, and efficacy data needed for regulatory review. The trial’s primary endpoints will be prevention of COVID-19 in those who have not been infected by SARS-CoV-2 prior to immunization, and prevention of COVID-19 regardless of whether participants have previously been infected by SARS-CoV-2. Secondary endpoints include prevention of severe COVID-19 in those groups.

People interested in participating in the study through the Holston Medical Group site can visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com/clinical-research or call 423.230.2436 for Kingsport and 423.274.6367 for Bristol, TN to find out more.