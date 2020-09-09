Harlan named ETSU AFG Industries Chair of Excellence in Business

Former Eastman Vice President Jim Harlan is the new chairholder of the AFG Industries Chair of Excellence in Business at East Tennessee State University. Harlan is a member of the ETSU College of Business & Technology Hall of Fame and has received the college’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Harlan has previously served as executive-in-residence at ETSU.

Harlan retired from Eastman in 2015 as vice president of Integrated Global Supply Chain. His experience with the company included 40 years in technical and leadership positions within engineering, operations, business and supply chain spanning 12 countries on four continents.

Harlan earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Tennessee and an MBA from ETSU. He graduated from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University’s School of Business.