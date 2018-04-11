Hall of Fame line-up promised for Mountain Mission School fundraiser

Jim McGlothlin

Eight years ago, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player headlined a fund-raiser golf tournament at the Olde Farm that raised $15.1 million for the Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va.

Round two is upcoming.

A tournament that organizer and long-time Mountain Mission School supporter Jim McGlothlin says will feature 10 Hall of Famers from several sports will be held on the same course Sept. 10.

Of the money raised in 2010, $6 million went to the construction of a new building on campus, while the other $9 million went into an endowment fund to help provide for the school’s operations. That fund will be the principle beneficiary of this tournament.

“Specifically, the money from this tournament will go to our endowment fund which is crucial for us to grow,” said Chris Slone, president of the school, of the 2018 event. “That fund helps secure our future. This is a foundation which allows us to receive a percentage of the interest from the endowment every year.”

Funds will not be used to help defray costs related to a recent fire at a boy’s dormitory on campus, Slone said. “We are adequately insured, so we don’t anticipate needing to use these funds for that.”