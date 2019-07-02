Former VHCC president to helm VBC rollout

The Virginia Business College Board has named Dr. Gene Couch, Jr as its President.

Couch has more than 35 years of higher education experience – as a faculty member, program director, division chair, program developer, chief academic officer, senior administrator for academic and student services, as an executive vice president and most recently as the president of Virginia Highlands Community College.

Couch received his Associate degree in Radiologic Technology from Southwest Virginia Community College, his Bachelor’s degree in Allied Health from Mars Hill College, and his Masters and Educational specialist degrees from Western Carolina University in Educational Administration and his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from East Tennessee State University. He also completed Harvard University’s Institute for Educational Management.

Virginia Business College will be housed on the former Virginia Intermont Campus in Bristol. Virginia Business College will offer bachelor degrees with a focus on business with 16 areas of concentrations/tracks.

U.S. Magis International Education Center acquired the campus at auction in December 2016. Couch said that while there has been a transition period, he is, “excited about this unique and exciting opportunity. Frequently, we hear about getting students ready for College. At the Virginia Business College we have the opportunity to get a college ready for students.”