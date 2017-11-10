Faith in the Future honorees named

Photo above: The 2017 class of Faith in the Future award winners is the eighth class of honorees named. Photo by Jeff Derby

The winners of the 2017 CenturyLink Faith in the Future Awards were recognized at a luncheon event coordinated by CenturyLink and The Chamber of Commerce serving Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County. Recipients were evaluated based on their commitment to the future of their business, their employees, their community and the region.

Preston Construction Company was honored in the Entrepreneur category. The company has been in business locally for 50 years. CASA of Northeast Tennessee received an award in the Non-Profit category. Since 1985, CASA has recruited, trained, monitored, and supported quality volunteers to serve the abused and neglected children in juvenile courts of our community.

Silver Angels received an award in the Healthcare category. The firm is a service provider for elders who can no longer take care of themselves at their homes.

In the Manufacturing category Crown Laboratories Inc. received an award. Crown’s mission is to positively impact the lives of all the people it touches, from its employees to the community. Crown makes Blue Lizard Sunscreen. In the Professional/Service category, First Citizens Bank received an award. For more than a century, First Citizens has grown based on fundamental values of working hard, working with integrity, listening to what customers have to say and taking a long term view.

In the Technology category, WebCoUSA Enterprises received an award in the Technology category. The company delivers website solutions and customer support. In the Education category, ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy received an award.