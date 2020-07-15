Eastman Commemorates Centennial by Ringing NYSE Opening Bell

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday to commemorate its centennial anniversary. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa virtually rang the bell to officially kick off the trading day.



Commenting on the milestone, Costa stated, “It’s an honor to ring the NYSE Opening Bell to commemorate our 100th anniversary. In this highly competitive industry, we owe our sustained success to the dedication of our talented employees, our loyal customers and suppliers, and supportive global communities. We are committed to entering our next centennial with the same values, innovative spirit and resilience that have propelled us for a century.”



Eastman has been a member of the NYSE since it became a publicly traded company in 1994.



Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.