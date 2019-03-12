Crown Laboratories announces upgrade of Johnson City manufacturing facility

Above: Jeff Bedard, Crown Laboratories president and CEO

Crown Laboratories, Inc. announced this week it will be embarking on a three-year capital improvement plan aimed at upgrading and enhancing its manufacturing capabilities in Johnson City, Tenn.

Crown, which is headquartered in Johnson City, is investing in new capital equipment to accommodate current and future expansion opportunities, including a state-of-the-art bottling line targeted for completion in late 2019. By investing in this capital equipment, Crown will increase its overall capabilities and become more efficient and cost competitive.

“The addition of these packaging lines allows us flexibility in looking at new opportunities for the facility and our employees,” said Jeff Bedard, Crown’s president and CEO. “Bringing new jobs to the region by adding profitable revenue aligns with our long-standing commitment to our employees, the community and Northeast Tennessee. In the past eighteen months we have invested heavily in our business through acquisitions as well as programs that have created organic growth. We look forward to partnering with the local and state governments to invest further in our business to support continued growth and opportunity in this region.”