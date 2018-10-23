Centerra awarded security contract at Nuclear Fuel Services

(Photo contributed)

Constellis, a leading provider of operational support and risk management services, announced on Tuesday that Centerra (a Constellis company) has been selected to provide physical security for Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. (NFS) in Erwin, Tennessee. This contract has a five-year base followed by three-year and two-year options.

“Centerra is proud to be awarded this important contract to safeguard NFS and support their mission,” says Constellis Chief Operating Officer Paul Donahue. “We will leverage our years of experience providing the Department of Energy with security and problem solving capabilities.”

Centerra has over 50 years of experience providing physical security services to the DOE. Centerra also provides security services to DOE’s sites at Savannah River, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Los Alamos and Hanford.

As a leading provider of security, fire, risk management and humanitarian aid to government and commercial customers worldwide, Constellis’ solutions include a range of synergistic services, including background investigations, social intelligence tools, advanced training, logistics and life support, UAV and K9 services, and crisis response mitigation.

