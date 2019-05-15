Cantler named president and CEO of Johnson City Chamber

Above: Bob Cantler with Gary Mabrey

Bob Cantler was introduced this morning as president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce serving Johnson City, Jonesborough, Washington County, and the Chamber Foundation. He will begin his duties July 1 following Tuesday’s vote in a joint meeting of the Chamber and foundation’s boards of directors to offer the position to the Johnson City businessman.

“Our search committee reviewed many fine candidates during this process, but Bob’s unique background and proven commitment to business in our region is extraordinary,” says Chamber Chairman Neil Poland. “He is the ideal person to lead our organization for the years ahead.”

“I have admired the good work of the Chamber and its employees for many years and want to be part of the success of a great organization in our community, region and nation,” Cantler says.

Cantler most recently worked as a business consultant focused on the retail and hospitality industry with Johnson City’s Model Mill. He also served as vice president and general manager of the General Morgan Inn in Greeneville and director of Sales and Marketing at the MeadowView Marriot Resort in Kingsport and Corporate Sales Manager at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.

Cantler will replace Chamber President and CEO, Gary Mabrey who served in the organization for the past 31 years. “Bob’s entrepreneur spirit as a small-business man, after running his own business for the past few years, gives him a great perspective on our Chamber membership,” Mabrey says. “His experience and attitude make him a great fit for our organization. My heartiest congratulations to the search committee and the board’s acceptance of the recommendation.”

Mabrey will assist in familiarizing Cantler with the Chamber’s staff and its membership before July 1.

“We would not be in the great position that we are in without the more than 30 years of Gary Mabrey’s leadership,” Poland says.