Bristol, Va., sets deadline for Economic Development Director applications

The city of Bristol, Va., hopes to have the resume of its new economic development director in hand by June 26. That’s the cut-off date for applications for the position listed on the city’s website.

The city is seeking a candidate with seven to 10 years of progressively responsible experience in economic development activities required with five years in a supervisory or managerial position. The advertised salary range is $56,461 – 79,641.

According to the city’s website, the director will, “study market trends, conduct analysis and apply expert judgement to recruitment efforts, to grow new and existing businesses and further business developments within its current project of regional impact. With a strategic focus on marketing, job creation and revenue strategies, the director will also look to persuade, strengthen and expand businesses already located within the City as well as maintaining a balance of historical preservation while continually growing a smart community. The director will be responsible for city policy governing how tax and other incentives will be awarded to businesses and what level of impact is expected to qualify for particular incentives.”

