Bell rebrands

Bell Helicopter, the Textron Inc. company and major global aircraft manufacturer operating a facility in Piney Flats, revealed this week it has rebranded to be known as simply “Bell.” The new brand strategy and modernized logo are rooted in the company’s focus on innovation and customer experience. Bell will roll out the rebrand over the next year.

“Bell has always been about more than just helicopters. Our team has spent the past 80 years pushing the boundaries of flight, and now we will accurately reflect that quest,” said president and CEO Mitch Snyder. “the look captures our innovative spirit without detracting from our core mission of providing safe and unsurpassed experiences to our customers.”

The most notable update, aside from its brand name change, is a new logo. Bell wanted to highlight the tenacious pursuit of flight with its depiction of a dragonfly, while grounding the logo with a shield to illustrate the company’s stellar reputation in reliability and quality. “The dragonfly can take off and land wherever it wants, fly quickly and efficiently in any direction, and hover at will. It represents the mastery of flight, something Bell strives to achieve,” added Snyder.

Bell teamed up with FutureBrand, a global strategic brand and design consultancy, to complete its first rebranding since Textron Inc. purchased the defense businesses of Bell Aircraft Corporation in 1960 some of which became Bell Helicopter. The process, which began in the summer of 2017, helped refocus the company’s communications to more accurately reflect how employees go above and beyond to bring the experience of flight to customers.

“This rebrand is not just about a new logo,” said Snyder. “We chose to do this because we see ourselves at the forefront of technology. We believe this refresh embodies the idea that we can make the vertical dimension more accessible.”

Before being known as Bell Helicopter, the Piney Flats facility was branded “Edwards & Associates” despite there being no one named Edwards associated with the firm.