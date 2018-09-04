Ballad Health donates EMS property to Greene County

Above, (L-R): T.J. Manis, EMS operations director; Calvin Hawkins, EMS director; Greene County Mayor David Crum; Tammy Albright, Takoma Regional Hospital’s chief executive officer; Rex Johnson, advanced emergency medical technician; and Jeff Johnson, emergency medical technician/paramedic.

The Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Service substation building on Coolidge Street has a new owner. Official documents were signed last week to transfer ownership of the building – and an adjacent property – from Takoma Regional Hospital to EMS.

“We are so excited to donate these buildings to EMS for their life-saving work in our community,” said Tammy Albright, chief executive officer of Takoma Regional. “We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with EMS to provide the best care possible for our patients.”

The donation involves the two-story brick substation and a nearby building that currently houses the hospital’s Center for Sleep Disorders, which will be moved to the hospital.

The substation serves residents within the town limits, but also acts as a backup for the four county-based substations in Mosheim, Tusculum, Baileyton and in the South Greene community.

Takoma saw the need for a substation in that portion of Greene County – and through a grant, community donations and funds raised by the hospital’s foundation – built an ambulance bay area and renovated a building on its campus to house the substation. That enabled the county to relocate the substation from an aging building on Depot Street to the hospital’s campus in 2007.

“The move allowed us to better serve the south side of the county because we didn’t have an ambulance stationed in that area at that time,” said Calvin Hawkins, EMS director. “This has been a very beneficial partnership for us and a life saver for this community.”

The substation, which functions as EMS headquarters, features three ambulance bays, a kitchen, a lounge, bathrooms, storage areas and sleeping quarters for up to eight people. The adjacent building will be repurposed in the near future for offices, meeting space and training classrooms.

“Takoma has been an integral part of Greene County for many years and a strong supporter of the local EMS,” said David Crum, mayor of Greene County. “Greene County is most appreciative of this donation and the continued commitment by Takoma and Ballad Health to EMS and the citizens of Greene County.”

“This donation gives us a place to call our own and expand services over the next few years,” Hawkins said. “I am very thankful for this gift from Ballad Health. They could have used this prime property for many other things, but we really appreciate their continued support of EMS and this community.”