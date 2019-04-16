American now booking TRI-DFW passage for September flights

Above: TRI Executive Director Gene Cossey announces new service to DFW.

American Airlines is now selling seats on the recently announced twice-daily flights between Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW). Those flights begin Sept.4, 2019. The TRI-DFW flights were announced by Gene Cossey, TRI executive director April 11. The airline began booking passage April 15.

“Our passengers will now have access to 84 additional one-stop routes,” Cossey said, pointing to a map showing routes running directly from DFW to Honolulu, Beijing and Hong Kong, among others. “The Dallas flight, and continuing our work to increase service, are vital to the region’s business and tourism communities.”

“We are very excited to grow our presence at TRI,” said Cedric Rockamore, American Airlines vice president of Hub Operations at DFW. “Offering two daily flights from TRI to DFW will help us continue to provide customers in this market an opportunity to easily travel to our largest hub and connect on American to numerous destinations around the world.”

Map showing TRI’s new connecting locations through DFW.

Cossey said the new route is a sign American realizes the commercial potential of the Tri-Cities community. That potential will only rise with the addition of the DFW flights, said Jon Smith, TRI Authority chairman.

“Our community has been asking for this flight for some time and we are so pleased that American Airlines has chosen to add daily jet service to DFW,” Smith said. “The Tri-Cities region will now have direct access to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and beyond for work or leisure. Additional service connects people and economies, making this region an even better place to live, work, and play.”

Flights outbound from the TRI are scheduled to depart daily at 6:15 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. (Eastern time), arriving at DFW at 7:50 a.m. and 5:55 p.m (Central time) respectively.

Flights inbound to TRI are scheduled to depart at 12:35 and 6:55 p.m. (Central) and arrive at 3:55 and 10:15 p.m. (Eastern) respectively.

American and TRI have already announced an early week of flights ahead of the Bristol Motor Speedway’s August race week. Flights will run August 15-20.