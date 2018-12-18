2018 KOSBE Award winners announced

Thirteen local small business award winners were announced at the 2018 KOSBE Awards at Meadowview Marriott in Kingsport on December 13th.

· 2018 Food Business Excellence – Santa Fe Mexican Grill

· 2018 Franchise Business Excellence – Stanley Steemer

· 2018 New Business Excellence – Taylor’s Martial Arts Academy

· 2018 Retail Business Excellence – Just Dandy Boutique

· 2018 Woman-Owned Business Excellence – Moon Tuxedo Sales & Rental

· 2018 Service Business Excellence – Martin Dentistry

· 2018 Veteran-Owned Business Excellence – Tri-Cities Orthodontic Specialists

· 2018 Pillar of Excellence – Grant Tire & Auto

· 2018 Construction Business Excellence – Zion Marine, Inc.

· 2018 Young Entrepreneur Business Excellence – Haynie’s Lawn & Landscaping

· 2018 Innovation Business Excellence –Ripper Arts Studio

· 2018 Manufacturing Business Excellence –Zion Stone, LLC.

· 2018 IMPACT Award – Ernie Rumsby

According to Ernie Rumbsy, KOSBE Awards Head Judge and 2018 IMPACT Award Winner, “All of these local companies have demonstrated exceptional leadership, decision-making capability, creativity, innovation, honesty, integrity, passion, high standards and best practices. I’m honored to be in the company of such prestigious people, people who make a difference in this community.”

The KOSBE Awards promote economic impact by recognizing small businesses that are leading by example and making an extraordinary contribution to the communities in which they do business. The winners exemplify leadership and excellence in overcoming adversity, as well as a passion for helping others succeed. Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to other local small businesses, and they model best practices for the region as a whole.